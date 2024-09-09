Roundup: golf, tennis and soccer

VW independent sports

Golf

Van Wert 162 Kenton 170

KENTON — Van Wert made the most of a long road trip with a 162-170 victory over Kenton on Monday.

In the varsity match, Hayden Dowler was the match medalist with a one over par 37. Adding to the scoring tally was a pair of 40s from Sam Houg and Keaton Foster. Rounding out the scoring was Carter Wright with a 45.

The junior varsity team also posted a victory, 184-199. Trevor Halker was the match medalist with a great round of 42. Noah Krites carded a nice round of 46, and rounding out the scoring for the win were Clayton Fast and Alex Benner (48 each).

Van Wert’s varsity record improved to 10-1 (8-1 WBL). The Cougars will return to action today at Willow Bend against Bryan.

Tennis

Shawnee 4 Van Wert 1

LIMA — Van Wert’s Sophie Gearhart posted a 6-1, 6-2 victory at second singles but Shawnee defeated the Cougars 4-1 on Monday.

Shawnee’s Ava Patel topped Mandy Burenga 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, while Alicia Mack claimed a 6-4, 6-4 win at third singles. The first doubles team of Norah Mulder and Bailey Ryan defeated Lillie Mull and Carolina Zappa 6-1, 6-2, and Shawnee’s Leah Fuller and Riyia Naroor beat Leia Hoersten and Brooke Young 6-0, 6-0.

Van Wert will host Kenton on Thursday.

Soccer

Crestview 6 Lima Central Catholic 0

LIMA — Ellie Ward scored three goals to lead Crestview by Lima Central Catholic 6-0 on Monday.

Cylee Ward added a goal and two assists, Emma Ward had a goal and an assist, and Tory Singer scored a goal. Ella Lamb finished with two assists and six saves and Dakota Thornell had six saves.

Crestview (2-4) will play at Fort Jennings on Thursday.

Defiance 11 Van Wert 0

DEFIANCE — At Defiance, the Bulldogs defeated Van Wert 11-0 on Monday.

The Lady Cougars will host Wapakoneta on Thursday.