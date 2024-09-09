YWCA offering self-defense class

Submitted information

Women and teenage girls 13 and older are invited to mark their calendars for a one-night self-defense class from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at the YWCA of Van Wert County. The class is free and is tailored for beginners to become equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to prevent, resist, and escape potentially violent situations.

Learning simple self-defense techniques can increase a person’s situational awareness, as well as boost self-confidence in their ability to handle themselves in a vulnerable situation. Multiple studies have shown that women completing a self-defense course can reduce the risk of assault by 50-60 percent.

“We offer this opportunity in the hopes it will increase vigilance and possibly prevent a violent situation from occurring,” said Jamie Evans, Director of Survivor Services for the YWCA of Van Wert County. “However, if a women finds herself in a vulnerable situation, the techniques learned will give her the assurance she can defend herself,”

The hands-on program will be led by the Van Wert Self Defense Team. Class instructors include Rick Busch and Ed Klausing. Busch is a black belt in Tae-Kwon-Do with many years of experience teaching martial arts, self-defense, and violence prevention classes and seminars. Klausing is a third degree black belt and also has experience in teaching various martial arts. Class participants will gain skills and knowledge needed to defend themselves or others.

“With their extensive martial arts backgrounds, participants will learn strategies take charge of their safety,” Evans said. “It is the perfect opportunity for women to safeguard themselves and possibly protect a loved one.”

The community is invited to stay updated on this event and other vital programs, including October’s Domestic Violence Awareness events by following the YWCA of Van Wert County on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, or online at www.ywcavanwert.org.

To register for the self-defense class, interested individuals should contact Jamie Evans via email (jevans@ywcavanwertcounty.org) or call 419.238.6639 ext.105. Participants should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing.

The YWCA is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.