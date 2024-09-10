Danfoss returns as fall, 2024 sponsor

Submitted information

Van Wert Live is excited to share that Danfoss returns as a fall sponsor. They are committed to the Van Wert Live vision of making us an entertainment destination.

This sponsorship goes directly to bringing the shows and keeping ticket prices low. Danfoss Power Solutions employs approximately 750 people at the Van Wert location, making it one of the highest employers in our community. They are located at 1225 W. Main St. in Van Wert.

“Danfoss is pleased to announce our continued sponsorship of the Fall 2024 Concerts at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. We have received outstanding feedback from our employees regarding past events at the Niswonger, and we are excited to further support the performing arts within the Van Wert community,” said Wade Adamson, Danfoss Plant Director.

Pictured from left to right are Travis Guisinger, Don Rice, Jared Attenberry, Antonio Rodriguez, Billy Baker, Tyler Helentjaris, Tiffany Wagner, and Wade Adamson. Photo submitted

“We are thrilled to have Danfoss return as a season sponsor and we’re deeply grateful for their lasting and generous support of the arts as a fall sponsor with Van Wert Live, said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director of Van Wert Live. “The impact they have on our community, both as an employer and as a supporter of the arts, is moving Van Wert toward a bright future. Our stage will continue to glow with theater, concerts, comedians and more in the year ahead. With partners like Danfoss, we march forward as a community shining a light on the performing arts.”

Van Wert Live headquarters is located at 10700 State Rt 118 S, Van Wert, and presents entertainment at The Niswonger Performing Arts Center and at Fountain Park. The Van Wert Live Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday Find out more information at www.vanwertlive.com.