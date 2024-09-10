DeWine orders flags lowered on 9/11

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — In honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio from sunrise to sunset on September 11.

Governor DeWine is also asking that all Ohioans observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. to honor the innocent lives lost as a result of the terrorist attacks.