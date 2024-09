Rivals meet…

Crestview swept Lincolnview 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 in NWC volleyball action on Tuesday. The Lady Knights were led by Adelyn Figley (12, above) who had 20 kills in the match. Crestview (5-2, 1-0 NWC) will host Lima Central Catholic on Thursday while Lincolnview (7-2, 0-1 NWC) will travel to Shawnee the same night. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent