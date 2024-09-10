Robert C. Young

Robert C. Young, 86, of Van Wert passed away Sunday evening, September 8, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born on November 25, 1937, in Van Wert the son of Harley Howard and Bernice (Stetler) Young, who both prececed him in death. On August 17, 1958, he married the former Sue (Williman) Young, who survives.

Other family members include his daughter, Lalisa Hurless of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Aleyna Hurless and her children Noa and Kai, Chandler Hurless (Abby Werling) and their children Sawyer, Lucas and Weston; and Caden Hurless.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Charles J. Young and a sister, Joy Grace Demidovich.

“It is not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog.” That statement really applies to a 160-pound fullback who graduated from Van Wert High School in 1956.

Robert C. Young, was the fullback, and in his senior year he was an All-Ohioan who played in the All-Star game in Canton. He was also picked for the baseball game.

Young was born in November of 1937 on Thanksgiving Day. He was the middle child of Harley H. and Bernice Stetler Young. Harley spent 37 years at Borden’s and was one of the keepers of the Liederkranz cheese recipe. His mother was a homemaker and worked for a period of time as a secretary for Gribler’s Dairy.

“Mom and Dad gave us kids a good work ethic,” said Young. “Neither went to college but their children were their number-one priority. They encouraged us to set our goals high and then focus our energy on reaching them.”

While he was growing up, he spent a good deal of time with his first cousin, Jim Young. The two farmed together in high school. They worked on the farm of S. J. Young, Jim’s father.

“Jim was like an older brother to me. When Jim went off to play football at Ohio State, I was a sophomore at Van Wert,” said Young. His cousin would go on to become the head football coach at the University of Arizona, Purdue University and the Army’s Military Academy at West Point.

Mr. Young took his parents’ advice and focused both on athletics and academics. The payoff was an athletic scholarship to play football at Bowling Green State University for the legendary coach Doyt Perry. He was moved from fullback to halfback because of his size.

The freshman team went undefeated that season. However, when he moved up to varsity, he found himself competing for playing time against a halfback by the name of Bernie Casey. Casey went on to play in the pros with the Los Angeles Rams and even starred in a few movies.

In those years, Young continued to give his all. At Bowling Green, Dave McClain was his roommate. McClain went on to coach football at Ball State University and the University of Wisconsin and tragically passed away at an early age.

Young became a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and pursued majors in English and physical education. He began to get more playing time in the fall of 1958. One of the games that he remembers the most was the BGSU-Xavier game played in Cincinnati. “I was hit so hard that after the game I could not find my locker,” said Young.

In the summer of 1958, he married his high-school sweetheart, Sue Williman, the daughter of Charles and Dottie Williman. For several years, Sue worked at Thomas Edison School and then as a teacher’s assistant in the preschool program.

They have a daughter, Lalisa Young Hurless. Lalisa and John have given the Youngs three grandchildren.

When Young decided to end his football career, the couple left for Florida and Bob finished his undergraduate work at the University of Florida in 1961. He did his student teaching in Brandenton, Florida. However, instead of going into education, he returned to Ohio and entered law school at Ohio Northern University. He became a member of Phi Alpha Delta, the law fraternity and earned his degree in 1964.

He began his legal career in Lima as an associate with Bob and Dorothy Waltz. After a brief stint in Lima, Young returned to Van Wert and took a position with Central Mutual Insurance.

“I worked in the claims department and learned a great deal from Gus Shult and Bob Stepleton,” Young said. “We handled claims and workers’ compensation suits in 17 states. I really enjoyed those years at Central Mutual.”

However, opportunity came knocking in 1971, Sumner J. Walters asked him to join his law firm.

Later, Sumner E. Walters came on board and then they were joined by Kevin Taylor, Chuck Steele and more recently, Eva Yarger. Today, the Young-Taylor-Steele & Yarger Firm employs four secretaries and provides a wide range of legal services to the community. He retired with over 60 years of service in the legal profession.

In June of 1994, Young was asked to join the Van Wert County Foundation. He served as secretary of the foundation and served on the Bequest and Endowment Committees. “The founders of the Van Wert County Foundation had great insight,” said Young. “I doubt if they visualized the immense growth of the foundation, but their vision has put us where we are today. The monies provided by foundation donors has made many things possible in this community and surrounding area.”

Young was past president of the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and was president of the local bar association from 1975-1978. He also served on the executive committee of the Ohio State Bar Association from 1980-1984. He was president of YMCA from 1980-1982.

He was a charter member of the Van Wert County Board of Mental Retardation/Developmental Disabilities. He served on that board from 1967-1983 and helped in the development of the Thomas Edison School. He also served from 1978-1993 on Thomas Edison’s Center Board which dealt with residential issues.

He was a member of Rotary Club and the Elks 1197 and Guild Inc. As a member of the First United Methodist Church of Van Wert, he served on the finance committee.

“It was hot, hot, hot,” said Young. “We fought mosquitoes, black flies and horse flies, but the fishing was great.”

Mr. Young was influenced by such men as Gil Smith, Nick Klutka, Ottis Coon and Doyt Perry on the football field. In the classroom, it was his English and speech teacher Clyde Coon, Fred Williams and math and biology teacher Glen Livingston.

These men may have influenced Robert C. Young, but they did not put the tremendous heart and determination in the 160-pound fullback. He carried those qualities into his practice of law and his commitment to the community and the Van Wert County Foundation.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, September 13, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.