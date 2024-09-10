Service Club to hold annual banquet

Submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club announced its 38th annual benefit banquet will take place on Wednesday, October 16, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 425 Woodland Ave., Van Wert. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for cocktails, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a reverse drawing event with a $10,000 Grand Prize to follow.

This highly anticipated event is an opportunity to support vital community projects led by the Van Wert Service Club, while enjoying a delightful evening of food, networking, and excitement. The dinner, catered by Lock 16, will include shrimp cocktail, steak, salad, potatoes, vegetables, and dessert.

Tickets and reservations:

$125 – Includes dinner and reverse drawing ticket

– Includes dinner and reverse drawing ticket $100 – Reverse drawing ticket only (no admission or meal)

Important deadlines:

All meal reservations must be made by October 1.

Tickets are available through committee members Mark Schumm (419-203-0010), Jay Gamble (419.203.2234), Keaton Brown (419.516.7358), or by Venmo to @Mark-Schumm-1.

All proceeds from the event will go toward various community projects funded by the Van Wert Service Club, continuing the club’s legacy of service and support to the Van Wert area.