Van Wert Co. native earns top award

Submitted information

OhioHealth family medicine resident, Cody Klinker, MD, has won the American Academy of Family Physicians’ (AAFP) Award for Excellence in Graduate Medical Education. Dr. Klinker is a native of Van Wert and looks forward to returning home to serve patients in his community.

According to AAFP, Dr. Klinker’s performance during residency training has ranked him among the top family medicine residents in the country. This award recognizes outstanding medicine residents for their leadership, civic involvement, exemplary patient care, and aptitude for and interest in the specialty.

Dr. Cody Clinker

“It’s gratifying,” Dr. Klinker said. “This proves that all the work I put in is worth it. I want to be the best family medicine physician for my patients and the communities I serve.”

In June, 2025, Dr. Klinker will complete his residency with the OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital Family Medicine Program. He will begin practicing at OhioHealth Van Wert Medical Offices in August of next year.

“We are proud of Dr. Klinker, and we are excited to know he will be joining our team to provide patients the highest-level of care close to home,” said Joy Bischoff, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

Dr. Klinker was born at Van Wert Hospital and grew up in Van Wert County. He graduated from Crestview High School and went on to attend Ohio State University for undergraduate schooling and then University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences for medical school.

“I always knew I wanted to be a family medicine doctor,” Dr. Klinker said. “I also always knew I wanted to return to home to Van Wert.”

Looking to the future, Dr. Klinker hopes to practice full spectrum primary care for patients of all ages while also serving as a mentor for medical students. His interests also include sports medicine.