VW independent prep golf roundup

Lincolnview 170 Crestview 172 Lima Central Catholic 207 Spencerville 298

At Hickory Sticks, Lincolnview won a NWC quad against Crestview, Lima Central Catholic and Spencerville on Tuesday.

The Lancers (170) were led by Boston Bailey (40), followed by Lucas Grubb and Bennett Kill (43 each) and Chayse Overholt and Seth Brandt (44 each).

Crestview (172) had the match medalist, Mathew Dealey, who carded a 39. Logan Schlemmer shot a 42, followed by Ayden Hyitt (43) and Evan Hart and Keenan Smith (48 each).

Nick Nieman led Lima Central Catholic with a 49 and Spencerville’s Hunter McPheron had a 55.

Bryan 163 Van Wert 167

Bryan topped Van Wert by four strokes, 163-167 at Willow Bend on Tuesday.

The Cougars were led by Brock Stoller, who fired a 40, followed by Keaton Foster (41), Griff McCracken (42) and Trevor Halker (44).