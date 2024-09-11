Arraignments and other hearings held in local court

VW independent staff

Seven defendants were arraigned on various criminal charges between Thursday, September 5, and Wednesday, September 11, in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. A sentencing hearing was also held, along with several other hearings, with Judge Martin Burchfield presiding over the proceedings.

Arraignments

Shane Carroll, 33, of Convoy, entered a plea of guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with attempted terrorism, a fourth degree felony. He was then sentenced to two years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Jeffrey Welker, 57, of Ohio City, entered a plea of not guilty to OVI, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety and Welker was ordered to not operate any motor vehicle. At a hearing the following day, Welker changed his plea to guilty and admitted to violating his bond in another case. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for both cases for 9 a.m. October 23.

Danal Parsons, 54, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, fourth degree felonies. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25.

Edward Dalton, 52, of Defiance, entered a plea of not guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a felony of the fourth degree. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. October 2.

Stephanie Miller, 41, of Delphos, entered a plea of not guilty to identity fraud, a fifth degree felony, and theft, a first degree misdemeanor. She was released on a surety bond with a no-contact order with the victim. A pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. October 2.

Ashley Paige, 30, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to breaking and entering and theft, both fifth degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 2.

Joshua Sargent, 42, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, third degree felonies, and strangulation, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond with a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 2.

Probation violation

Larry Wilson, 55, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing a drug screen, failing to report to probation and failing to follow through with his treatment. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety, and he was ordered sent to in-patient treatment. Sentencing will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25.

Bond violation

Danal Parsons, 54, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear to probation and court. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or suret and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25.

Plea change

Clarissa Jones, 28, of Ada, changed her plea to guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Sentencing

Jeffrey Buckner, 49, of Paulding, was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 92 days already served for a probation violating stemming from a first degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Time waiver

Paul Pursell, 57, of Columbus Grove, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 9. Pursell is charged with receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony, and complicity in the commission of an offense, a fourth degree felony.