Crestview accepting HOF applications

CONVOY — To honor outstanding educators, Crestview Local Schools has established an Educators Hall of Fame. Recognition includes both teachers and administrators from Crestview Local, Convoy-Union, Tully-Convoy, Union, and Wren schools. The district has been blessed with educators who have made a significant impact on the school district and its students before, during, or after consolidation into Crestview Local Schools

Nomination forms for the class of 2024-2025 are due by Tuesday, October 1. Any retired teacher or administrator may be nominated with specific consideration to a positive, intentional impact on students and/or specific and meaningful contributions to the district or its individual schools. This honor may be awarded to either living or deceased educators of the district. Application forms may be found on the Crestview Local Schools website, crestviewknights.com, or can be obtained from the Crestview District Superintendent’s Office.

Nominations will be reviewed by the Crestview Hall of Fame Committee and final selections will be determined for recognition at a boys’ basketball game during the 2024-2025 season. Non-selected nominations will be kept for reconsideration of future Hall of Fame selection.

Upon completion of the nomination form, please return in person to Crestview Local Schools, District Superintendent’s Office or mail it to Crestview Local Schools, 531 East Tully Street, Convoy, 45832 by October 1.