Girls golf: Wapak tops Lincolnview

VW independent sports

Wapakoneta defeated Lincolnview 218-241 in a girls’ dual match at Willow Bend on Wednesday.

Lindsey Hatcher led the Lancers with a 55, followed by Grace Custer (58), Eme Renner (61) and Ellie Mueller (67). Wapakoneta’s Hannah Lee and Emily Klopfenstein tied for match medalist honors with a 53.

Lincolnview will host Wayne Trace today.