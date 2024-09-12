Eggerss Stadium Legacy Paver Program announced

Orders are now being accepted for pavers that will be placed at the new grand entrance at the south end of historic Cougar Alumni field at Eggerss Stadium.

VW independent staff/submitted information

On the heels of the announcement of Cougar Alumni Field last week comes an opportunity for the Cougar faithful to leave their mark on Eggerss Stadium with the Legacy Paver Program.

This program consists of offering three different size pavers where fans, alumni, supporters, and businesses, can create a personal message of tribute, honor, or just about anything that relates to support of Cougar athletics.

“Imagine walking through the future grand entrance at the south end and seeing all the names and messages right in front of you from generations of Cougar supporters”, said John White, Legacy Campaign Chair. “The great thing is these paver tributes will remain until the stadium is no longer in use. Without a doubt, this will be decades into the future.”

The size of each paver will dictate the letter size and amount of information that will be captured. In addition, each large paver will include a Cougar Head graphic with the medium including a Cougar Paw.

“With the goal of the stadium to be used for a variety of events sporting and non-sporting, we encourage all Cougar fans to participate in this once in a lifetime offering”, said Mark Bagley, Superintendent of Van Wert City Schools.

Once again, it’s an exciting time for Van Wert Athletics as the stadium renovation continues to progress through several phases. The grand entrance will likely be completed in the summer of 2026 as the final phase of the project.

To access the paver form, click on the link here. Click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen to print it. Checks and forms can be mailed per instructions or there is a credit card payment link on the form as well.

If you choose not to use the link above, simply visit vwcs.net, click on Van Wert Athletics, hover over the Eggerss Stadium dropdown, and click Paver Tribute Program.

The Legacy Paver program is not the end of the excitement surrounding the stadium renovation. Look for a story next Friday about the naming rights for the newly constructed and expanded press box at Eggerss Stadium.