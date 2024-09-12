Klopfenstein, Daniels introduce measure

Submitted information

COLUMBUS- House Bill 661, legislation that regulates imitation meat and egg products, has been introduced by State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R- Haviland) and State Representative Jack Daniels (R- New Franklin).

With meat and egg alternatives on the rise, the bill will ensure that corporations within the imitation meat and egg products industry clearly define the difference between an agricultural food animal product and manufactured protein food products.

State Representatives Jack Daniels (left) and Roy Klopfenstein.

“Addressing this false perception that the manufactured protein products have begun to create in the agricultural industry will ensure that Ohioans can safely purchase agricultural food animal products without having to decipher a label,” said Klopfenstein.

The measure will also prevent school boards from purchasing misbranded meat and egg products and alternatives to protect students.

“This bill will not only protect farmers from losing business to lab-grown, manufactured products, but it will also help customers not be misled by false advertising,” Daniels said.

The proposed bill is similar to legislation that passed with bipartisan support in Iowa. House Bill 661 awaits committee assignment.

Klopfenstein represents the 82nd House District, which consists of Paulding, Putnam, and Van Wert counties, and the southern half of Defiance County.