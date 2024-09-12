Local projects subject of public meeting

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting to discuss three upcoming projects that will improve safety along the U.S. 30 and U.S. 224 corridors in northwest Van Wert County.

The meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, September 30, at the Convoy Community Building, 643 N. Main St. It will begin with a short presentation followed by an open house during which the project teams and exhibits will be available.

All meeting materials will be available on the project websites after the meeting. Requests for interpretation service or reasonable accommodation may be submitted through the project website, mail, and email.

In 2022, ODOT finalized a comprehensive feasibility study to improve safety on the U.S. 30 corridor. Between 2016-2022, the corridor had eight intersection related fatal crashes. Based on the study’s recommendations, three projects are moving forward with funding from the Ohio Highway Safety Improvement Program. The details for each are below:

Project 1: U.S. 30/State Route 49 Restricted Crossing U-turns

Location U.S. 30/State Route 49/Payne Road/Convoy Heller Road

Project ID: 120107

Project details:

Convert two intersections (U.S. 30 and Ohio 49/Payne Rd. and U.S. 30 and Ohio 49/Convoy-Heller Rd.) to a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) design.

Modify access at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Dixon-Cavett Road.

Construction to begin: 2027

Project 2: U.S. 30/Convoy Road overpass construction

Location U.S. 30/Convoy Road

Project ID: 120663

Project details:

Construct an overpass for Convoy Road over U.S. 30

Construction to begin: 2029

Project 3: U.S. 224/Lincoln Highway roundabout installation

Location U.S. 224/Lincoln Highway

Project ID: 120111

Project details:

Construct a single lane roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Lincoln Highway.

Rehabilitate the U.S. 224 bridge over the Chicago, Ft. Wayne, & Eastern (CFE) railroad by replacing the deck and abutments as well as painting the structural steel.

Construction to begin: 2027

Right-of-way and property acquisition:

Permanent and temporary (just for construction) right-of-way will likely be needed for construction of the projects. If right-of-way acquisition is necessary from your property, a real estate representative will contact you directly at a later date to discuss the right-of-way needs, the acquisition process, and your rights under that process.

Environmental impacts:

Currently, studies are ongoing to determine the impacts the project will have on the environment, utilities, and adjacent properties. Impacts to wetlands and the removal of some trees may occur. If impacted, necessary waterway permitting will be obtained and tree removal will occur between October 1 and March 31 to protect possibly present threatened and endangered bat species during their summer roosting period.

