Lois Irene Bolenbaugh, 95, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 11, 2024, at VanCrest of Van Wert while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 8, 1928, in Convoy, the daughter of Surrell Francis Sidle and Florence Alice (Cooper) Sidle, who both preceded her in death. On October 9, 1948, she married Robert Lawrence Bolenbaugh and he preceded her in death on June 7, 2021.

Lois Bolenbaugh

Lois is survived by her four children, Dean F. Bolenbaugh of Berne, Indiana, Carl D. Bolenbaugh of Ohio City, Sue E. Boroff of Van Wert and Jean A. (Todd) Bevington of Ohio City; six grandchildren, Michelle (Richard) Spridgeon, Clint (Ginny) Boroff, Melissa (Justin) Kis, Robert Bolenbaugh, Shelby Bolenbaugh, and Ashley Paige; great-grandchildren, Kelsey (Scott) Walter, Abbi (Chance) VanFleet, Trevor Spridgeon, Gavin Delgado, Lenny Boroff, Kylie Bolenbaugh, Alex Smazenko, Carlee Bolenbaugh, Emma Bolenbaugh, Remi Paige and Body Paige; three great-great-grandchildren, Charlie VanFleet, Wren Spridgeon and Scotty Walter.

She was a 1947 graduate of Van Wert High School and worked at the G.C. Murphy Co. store downtown Van Wert.

A funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will take place at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.