Recap: volleyball, soccer, golf, tennis

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Lima Central Catholic 0

CONVOY — Crestview cruised to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-17 home win over Lima Central Catholic on Thursday. It was the second NWC victory of the week for the Lady Knights.

Lydia Grace was 14-of-14 serving with a pair of aces, while Josie Kulwicki was 12-of-12. Adelyn Figley had a team-high 16 kills, followed by Lillie Best (9) and Haley McCoy (8). Emily Lichtle had 33 assists and Ellie Kline had 10 digs, with Nevaeh Ross chipping in with eight digs. McCoy and Kennedy Crider each had four blocks for points.

Crestview (6-2, 2-0 NWC) will play at Kalida at 10 a.m. Saturday. The JV match will begin at 10 a.m.

Soccer

Wapakoneta 11 Van Wert 1

In a WBL contest at Van Wert High School, Wapakoneta topped the Cougars 11-1 on Thursday. Brooklyn Arnett scored Van Wert’s goal with an assist from Alianna Estrada.

“After last week we stepped away to evaluate and reset,” head coach Ashley Showalter said. “We did some team bonding and a road trip to Notre Dame on Sunday to watch some soccer and then this week we really hit it hard on defense, trapping the ball, passing with purpose and spacing on the field. We know we still need to work on these daily, but we seeing the difference on film.”

“They really are working hard and Coach Freddy and I couldn’t be prouder of the progress we are making little by little, despite injuries and not having a very deep bench,” Showalter added.

Van Wert will travel to St. Marys Memorial to face the Roughriders on Tuesday.

Golf

Willow Bend Invitational (girls)

Delphos Jefferson won the Willow Bend Invitational on Thursday. The Wildcats finished with a team score of 184, followed by Wayne Trace (187), Defiance (206), Lincolnview (234), Ottoville (237) and Delphos St. John’s (248).

Defiance’s Ava Hesselschwardt was the match medalist with a 38, while Delphos Jefferson’s Malin Casemier shot a 40. Wayne Trace was led by Reagan McGarvey (43), and Eme Renner was Lincolnview’s top golfer on the day with a 50.

NWC quad

In a competitive match at Hickory Sticks, Bluffton finished with a team scored of 168, one stroke better than Allen East (169). Lincolnview shot a 172 and Crestview finished with a 175.

Seth Brant led Lincolnview (41), while Chayse Overholt and Lucas Grubb each fired a 42. Bennett Kill carded a 47. For Crestview, Mathew Dealey shot a 40, followed by Ayden Hyitt (44), Logan Schlemmer (45) and Evan Hart (46).

Allen East’s Levi Clum was the match medalist with a 35.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Kenton 0

KENTON — Van Wert swept Kenton 5-0 on Thursday, with all three singles players – Mandy Burenga, Sophie Gearhart and Lauren Gearhart all posting victories, along with both doubles teams (Lilie Mull/Madelyn Thompson and Brooke Young/Leia Hoersten.

The Cougars will host Napoleon on Saturday.