Thursday morning crash…

U.S. 127 at Wren Landeck Road was closed for about three hours this morning after a semi-truck and car collided at the intersection at approximately 7:45 a.m. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation and said the trucker, from Bradenton, Florida, was following the car too closely and swerved when the driver, from Urbana, Ohio, slowed to make a turn, hitting the car as it was turning. The rig then flipped onto its side. Both drivers suffered minor injuries. Ohio City Fire and Rescue units were also at the scene, along with Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies and Van Wert County CERT. Bob Barnes photos