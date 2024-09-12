Vintage truck show September 22

Submitted information

PAULDING — The Paulding County History Museum will host its 23rd American Truck Historical Society Vintage Truck Show, featuring antique, classic and special interest vehicles 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 22, rain or shine, during the annual Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival.

The show is held on the museum grounds at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, located across from the fairgrounds and the fall festival. The truck show has free admission and free parking. There’s no entry fee for exhibitors. Optional preregistration is available online by visiting kausertrucking.com.

Antique and classic trucks and vehicles will be on display September 22. Photos submitted

In 2023, nearly 120 vehicles were on display, traveling to Paulding from across Ohio and Indiana. The oldest vehicle was a truck built in 1912.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the museum’s dining room for a free-will donation. The menu includes sandwiches, sides and a variety of pies. Admission is free, but donations are welcome and appreciated. All proceeds benefit the museum.

John Henry Kauser and Mike Kauser are organizing this American Truck Historical Society truck show. Watch for more details on the museum’s Facebook page.