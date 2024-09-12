VW man dead after Indiana incident

VW independent staff

BLUFFTON (IN) — The Bluffton (IN) Police Department has released information about an early September incident that ended with the death of a Van Wert resident.

According to a press release issued by Bluffton Police Chief Kyle Randall, the incident occurred on Thursday, September 5, at a private residence in Bluffton. Kyle Wyandt, 38, forcibly entered the home with a semi-automatic handgun after a male resident answered the door. The press release, which was issued Thursday evening, September 12, noted that Wyandt went to the home with the intention of committing multiple criminal acts to settle a civil dispute that started in Ohio.

The male resident ran for help and initiated a 911 call with the help of another citizen in downtown Bluffton. Meanwhile, Wyandt confronted the female resident and struck her in the head with the gun. The force used enough to break and dislodge the magazine, leaving one bullet in the chamber. Wyandt then turned the gun on himself inside the residence, and the female fled the home before officers arrived.

Chief Randall said no further information will be released.