Football Friday: Week No. 4 scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of games played in the Green Meadows Conference, Midwest Athletic Conference, Northwest Conference and Western Buckeye league on Friday, September 13.

GMC

Edgerton 42 Antwerp 21

Fairview 41 Ayersville 7

Paulding 24 Wayne Trace 14

Tinora 37 Hicksville 13

MAC

Coldwater 34 Anna 18

Marion Local 71 Delphos St. John’s 0

Minster 42 Parkway 21

St. Henry 48 Fort Recovery 14

Versailles 18 New Bremen 17

NWC

Columbus Grove 45 Spencerville 7

Fort Loramie 28 Crestview 21

Lima Central Catholic 35 Allen East 7

Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson (Saturday)

WBL

Bath 42 Kenton 35

Celina 23 Shawnee 3

Defiance 41 Van Wert 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 28 Elida 7

Wapakoneta 28 St. Marys Memorial 14

Non-conference

Lima Sr. 57 Sylvania Northview 14