Football Friday: Week No. 4 scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of games played in the Green Meadows Conference, Midwest Athletic Conference, Northwest Conference and Western Buckeye league on Friday, September 13.
GMC
Edgerton 42 Antwerp 21
Fairview 41 Ayersville 7
Paulding 24 Wayne Trace 14
Tinora 37 Hicksville 13
MAC
Coldwater 34 Anna 18
Marion Local 71 Delphos St. John’s 0
Minster 42 Parkway 21
St. Henry 48 Fort Recovery 14
Versailles 18 New Bremen 17
NWC
Columbus Grove 45 Spencerville 7
Fort Loramie 28 Crestview 21
Lima Central Catholic 35 Allen East 7
Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson (Saturday)
WBL
Bath 42 Kenton 35
Celina 23 Shawnee 3
Defiance 41 Van Wert 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 28 Elida 7
Wapakoneta 28 St. Marys Memorial 14
Non-conference
Lima Sr. 57 Sylvania Northview 14
