Bulldogs burn Van Wert for 41-14 win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Defiance used big plays to race out to a 21-0 lead and the Bulldogs went on to defeat Van Wert 41-14 at Cougar Alumni Field at Eggerss Stadium on Friday night. It was the third straight loss by the Cougars (1-3, 0-3 WBL), while Defiance improved to 2-2 (2-1 WBL).

The Bulldog defense stopped Van Wert cold to open the game then the offense ran four plays and scored on a 55-yard run by Jordyn Wright less than four minutes into the the first quarter. After forcing a second three-and-out, Defiance again need just four plays to score, as quarterback Brez Zipfel connected with Kelten Gibbs from 51 yards out, giving the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead, a score that stood at the end of the quarter.

Briston Wise (17) looks for running room against Defiance. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The two teams traded punts on each of their next two drives, then Anthony Wilder sprinted 65 yards for a touchdown to give Defiance a 21-0 lead with 10:09 left in the second quarter.

Van Wert answered with a two minute, eight-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 26-yard touchdown run by Briston Wise, who accounted for 69 yards rushing on the drive.

Later in the second quarter, after a long punt return to the Cougar 28, Defiance added another touchdown when Wilder raced 26 yards to the Van Wert 2-yard line, then scored one play later for a 27-7 lead. The Cougars answered with an eight play drive that ended with a fumble at the Defiance 10-yard line. The drive included a 24-yard completion from Wise to Zac Crummey and a roughing the punter penalty that gave Van Wert a fresh set of downs.

“Offensively we moved the ball, especially late in the first half,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We put a decent drive together and had a mistake that’s fixable. Same thing defensively – we gave up 14 points then had a couple of stops in a row and it’s just all about guys taking care of their assignments, fitting in where they need to and playing team football.”

The third quarter was mostly consumed by a lengthy drive by each team. After recovering a Van Wert onside kick to start the period, Defiance marched 52 yards in 10 plays, nine of which were on the ground. The only pass play was a four yard toss from Zipfel to Wright on fourth and goal. Van Wert answered with a 15-play drive that began at the Cougar 14 and ended on downs with an incomplete pass at the Defiance 28.

Defiance’s final touchdown came on the second play of the fourth quarter, when Zipfel hurled a 71-yard touchdown pass to Wright, which made it 41-7 and temporarily started the continuous clock rule. Normal timing rules went back into effect when Cam Wert intercepted backup quarterback Evan Davis and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown with 3:55 left in the game.

Defiance finished the game with 370 yards of total offense. Wilder led the Bulldogs with 12 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Zipfel finished the game 5-of-11 for 125 yards and three touchdowns, with two completions going to Wright for 74 yards.

The Cougars were held to 243 yards of total offense. Briston Wise had 23 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown and completed 13-of-28 passes for 123 yards and an interception. Keaten Welch had six receptions for 54 yards, Micah Cowan had four receptions for 38 yards and Zac Crummey caught three passes for 31 yards.

Van Wert will play at Wapakoneta Friday night. The No. 7 Redskins defeated St. Marys Memorial 28-14 on Friday.

“I told the guys after the game we really have to watch this film, but I want to watch it to see who fought for three or four quarters, who really put the effort in, that attitude of ‘never give up’ because those are the guys we have to take over to Wapak, because it’s going to be a tough task,” Recker said. “If guys are up the challenge, we’ll be able to compete with them.”

Case Stegaman returns a kickoff for Van Wert. Bob Barnes photo

Scoring summary

First quarter

D (8:13): Jordyn Wright 55-yard run (Nicasio Hall kick)

D (3:57): Brez Zipfel 51-yard pass to Kelten Gibbs (Nicasio Hall kick)

Second quarter

D (9:55): Anthony Wilder 65-yard run (Nicasio Hall kick)

VW (8:02): Briston Wise 26-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

D (3:27): Anthony Wilder 2-yard run (kick failed)

Third quarter

D (5:45): Brez Zipfel 4-yard pass to Jordyn Wright (Nicasio Hall kick)

Fourth quarter

D (11:35): Brez Zipfel 71-yard pass to Jordyn Wright (Nicasio Hall kick)

VW (3:55): Cam Werts 20-yard interception return (Griff McCracken kick)