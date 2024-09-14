Crestview BOE to meet Monday night

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Discussion of facilities upgrades is expected to take place during Monday’s regular monthly meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education.

The board held a special work session earlier this month and heard from architects from Garmann Miller about potential upgrades, including athletic fields and facilities, locker rooms, and parking lots. The upgrades would also include new access drive which would begin on Tully Street, east of Dollar General, and go south and west towards the athletic facilities.

The estimated price tag would be approximately $40 million and should the decision be made to move forward, the board will need to decide how to pay for the project. A final decision is not expected at Monday’s meeting.

Monday’s meeting, which is open to the public, will begin at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room.