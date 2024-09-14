Fort Loramie holds off Crestview 28-21

VW independent sports

FORT LORAMIE — Crestview dropped the 2024 NWC opener to conference newcomer Fort Loramie 28-21 on Friday.

The Redskins (2-2, 1-0 NWC) took a 13-0 first quarter lead when quarterback Gabe Hart connected with Carter Eilerman for a 34-yard score less than two minutes into the game, then after blocking a Crestview punt, Fort Loramie scored on a 32-yard pass from Hart to Maxwell Maurer.

The Knights (2-2, 0-1 NWC) got on the board in the second quarter when Bryson Penix hit Wren Sheets on a 23-yard touchdown pass and Hayden Perrott added the extra point, making it 13-7, a score that stood at halftime. Sheets went on to finish with two receptions for 53 yards.

Each team scored a touchdown in the third period. A 6-yard scoring run and two point conversion by Hart made it 21-7, but Crestview answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Penix to Liam Putman and a Perrott PAT. Penix connected on 14-of-24 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Knights in rushing with 18 carries for 94 yards.

Hart added a second rushing touchdown from seven yards out early in the fourth quarter, but Crestview again trimmed the lead to a touchdown, 28-21 on a 1-yard scoring run by Ayden Martin, who finished with 23 carries for 84 yards.

The Knights had a last gasp chance after recovering a Fort Loramie fumble with just over a minute to play, but the Redskins kept Crestview out of the end zone to preserve the win, the school’s first in the NWC.

Crestview outgained the Redskins 372-167 in total yards and had 24 first downs compared to 13 for Fort Loramie. The Knights were flagged 11 times for 127 yards while the Redskins were penalized just twice for 38 yards.

Crestview will host Allen East on Friday.