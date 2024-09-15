Burn ban extended by Fire Marshal

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — In response to extremely dry conditions in various parts of the state, a Ban on Open Burning ordered September 6 by State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon has been updated, extended and expanded to include additional counties. The ban impacts any county in Ohio identified by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) or United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) as being in the “Extreme Drought” or “Exceptional Drought” categories as identified by the United States Drought Monitoring System.

As of Friday, September 13, the ban on open burning includes the following counties: Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Licking, Madison, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Tuscarawas, Vinton and Washington.

If any part of a county is identified by NOAA and the USDA as being in the “Extreme Drought” or “Exceptional Drought” categories, the entire county is included in the burn ban.

According to the National Park Service, nearly 85 percent of wildfires are caused by humans, and some of the main causes are unattended campfires or bonfires, the burning of debris, and negligently discarded cigarettes.

“We want everyone to think before you do something involving any kind of open flame,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “We are in severe drought conditions and ground conditions are very susceptible to ignition from a very simple source. We want people to be able to protect themselves, protect their property, and protect their communities.”

Examples of activities prohibited by this Order in the ban area include those involving the lighting or maintaining of an open fire such as:

Prohibited Activities:

Any open burning of trash, debris, waste, combustibles, leaf piles or similar vegetation

Campfires and bonfires

Throwing down or discarding lit or smoldering material, such as matches or cigarettes

Using or discharging any type of fireworks

Live-fire training events

Flame effect(s) based displays or exhibitions, including sky lanterns and cold spark machines

Using spark- or heat-producing devices for recreational purposes

Acceptable open flame-related activities include indoor cooking, outdoor cooking with electric stoves/cooking elements or propane/liquid fueled cooking as permitted in this order, and use of non-flame-based heating or electrical devices.