Drought conditions…
This map from the National Weather Service Northern Indiana shows current drought conditions throughout northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. Portions of Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties are experiencing severe drought conditions, while Van Wert, Paulding, Allen and Putnam counties are in a moderate drought area. The last measurable rain in Van Wert County was on September 6, and so far, the prospects of rain this week are slim.
POSTED: 09/15/24 at 9:17 pm.