Harvest Moon Festival this Saturday

VW independent staff

It’s known as a September favorite in Van Wert – the Harvest Moon Festival, and its set for this Saturday, September 21, the last full day of summer, 2024.

The annual event will be held on Main St. in front of the Van Wert County Courthouse in downtown Van Wert from 4-10 p.m. The popular festival is billed as a celebration of the season and the vibrant community spirit that defines Van Wert.

This year’s Harvest Moon Festival will feature live music, nearly a dozen food trucks, various arts and crafts vendors, a kids zone and a Van Wert Freedom Cruise car show.

As always, there’s no charge to attend the Harvest Moon Festival.