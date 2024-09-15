Jill L. (McCollum) Witherow

Jill L. (McCollum) Witherow, 78, of Van Wert, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2024, at her residence.

She was born on March 1, 1946, in Van Wert, to Carl W. and Cleora (Bury) McCollum. On October 8, 1966, she married Carl P. “Butch” Witherow.

Jill retired in 2001 after working 25 years as a medical assistant for various local physicians. A faithful member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Jill lived out her values through service and compassion. For 10 years, she dedicated herself to walking with children to Lifewise classes at Van Wert Elementary where the children learned Bible lessons. With a heart for animals, Jill supported the local animal shelter and adored her cats and dogs (and grand dogs) she had throughout her lifetime. Her kindness extended to the community, as she also supported our nation’s veterans.

Jill is survived by her husband, Butch; children, William (Kim) Witherow of Springfield, Ohio, and Debra (Nathan) Rager of Van Wert; her grandchildren, Isaac, Eli, Micah and Mia Rager and Jacob, Joel, James, Jonathan, Joshua and Jessalyn Witherow; a half brother, Don (Betsy) McCollum of Lima, and half-sisters, Mary McCollum of Scott, Laura (Bill) Dun of Columbus, and Lisa (Bakari) Brown of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Judy Cassady.

We remember Jill for her unwavering love, generosity, and devotion to her family, her faith, and her community. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. Her love for her family was beyond measure. Until we meet again.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Phil Rittner, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Van Wert County Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

