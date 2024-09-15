Monday Mailbag: WBL, NWC, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about WBL and NWC football, two records and football’s Region 14.

Q: It’s pretty apparent that Wapakoneta is the best team in the WBL this season, but how do you rank the next four teams? The same can be said about Columbus Grove and the NWC. At this point, who do you think will finish in the upper division? Name withheld upon request

A: I agree, at this point, Wapakoneta seems to be the best team in the league, but there are still six games to go in the regular season and anything can happen. The Redskins will likely be favored in each of their remaining games and it’s very possible it’ll come down to Week No. 10 vs. Celina for an outright title, which would be the fourth straight WBL championship for Wapak.

As far as the next four teams, it’s an interesting question. Personally, I think think St. Marys is the second best team but the Roughriders lost to Defiance in Week No. 3, which lends credence to the argument that the Bulldogs are the second best team. They looked pretty solid Friday night Celina is certainly a contender for a top spot as is Bath. The Wildcats have had a couple of close calls but they’re undefeated in the league. Bath probably has the toughest path to the title, with Celina, Defiance, Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial in weeks 7-10, not to mention much improved Ottawa-Glandorf in Week No. 6.

At this very moment, here’s how I’d rank the top four teams in the NWC – Columbus Grove, Bluffton, Fort Loramie and Lima Central Catholic. I know Fort Loramie has two losses while Lima Central Catholic has just one, but I’m looking at strength of schedule. It’s probably fair to say not much separates those two teams at all.

Q: Everyone keeps saying Marion Local has a shot at the Ohio record for most consecutive wins, but Cincinnati Wyoming had 75 straight wins at one point. So which team really has the record? Name withheld upon request

A: Right now, Delphos St. John’s has the record for most consecutive wins with 57 but that’s for regular season and playoff games combined between 1996-2000. Cincinnati Wyoming did indeed win 75 straight games between 2015-2023, but those were regular season games. You might remember Wyoming from the 2020 Division IV state semifinals, when the Cowboys lost to Van Wert.

To answer your question – they both hold the record because it’s two different categories, most consecutive wins and most consecutive regular season wins.

For Marion Local to break they record, they’ll need to be 9-0 going into the regular season finale against rival Coldwater, a game that will be played at Coldwater. If that happens, imagine what that places will be like that night!

Q: With Glenville out of Region 14 this year, how do you see things shaping up? I know Van Wert is going to have a tough time getting into the playoffs, but do you see the region as a strong one without Glenville? Name withheld upon request

A: I think it’s still very strong, as is Region 13. I think by far the best two teams in Region 14 are Perkins and Shelby, although the schedule has been kind to the Whippets so far. I’ll be shocked if Perkins doesn’t go 10-0 and the Whippets may accomplish the same feat. The best two teams in Region 13 are Glenville and Mentor Lake Catholic. In the end, the Division IV title goes through Glenville. This Tarblooder team may not be as strong as the previous two but they’ll still be a tough out in the playoffs.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.