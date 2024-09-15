Weekend recap: volleyball, tennis, golf

Volleyball

Shawnee 3 Lincolnview 1

LIMA — Shawnee was too much for Lincolnview, as the Indians posted a 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23 victory over the Lancers on Saturday.

Ila Hughes led Lincolnview with 10 kills, Emma Bowersock had nine, and Brooklyn Byrne and Ashlyn Price each finished with seven kills. Allie Miller had 30 digs, followed by Lauren Anspach (15) and Price (10), who also had 24 assists. Makynlee Dickinson chipped in with 12 assists.

The Lancers (7-3) will play at state-ranked Parkway tonight.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Napoleon 1

Van Wert’s three singles players posted dominating victories and the Cougars defeated Napoleon 4-1 on Saturday.

Mandy Burenga cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Lillie Marr at first singles, Sophie Gearhart defeated Lilly Walker 6-1, 6-0 at second singles, and Lauren Gearhart swept Leia Wardinski 6-0, 6-0 at third singles. Van Wert’s second doubles team of Leia Hoersten and Brooke Young defeated Brylee Bressler and Amirah Loltzbach 6-4, 6-1. Napoleon’s lone win came at first doubles with Paige Sherman and Cali Bost topping Lilie Mull and Bristol Wollet 7-5, 6-1.

Van Wert will travel to St. Marys Memorial today.

Golf

Van Wert ties for fifth

CELINA — Van Wert tied Botkins for fifth place during Saturday’s Nate Niekamp Boys Golf Invitational at the Mercer County Elks Golf Club.

The Cougars and Trojans each finished with 339 points. Minster was crowned as the champion with a team score of 318 points and Fort Loramie was the runner-up with a 325.

Keaton Foster was low man for the Cougars, carding a 79, which placed him 12th overall. He was followed up Brock Stoller with a tie for his lowest round of the season (84). Griffin McCracken chipped in a score of 86 and Trevor Halker rounded out the scoring with a 90.

The Cougars have a big week ahead of them as they host St Marys Memorial today, then host the Western Buckeye League Tournament on Thursday.