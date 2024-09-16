OhioHealth partners with Van Wert County Foundation

Pictured from left to right: Seth Baker, Van Wert County Foundation CEO; Jon Bagley, former Van Wert Health interim president; Joy Bischoff, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital President; Simon Bisson, OhioHealth Vice-President for Philanthropy; Jim Ahlersmeyer, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital Director of Physician Practices, and Erin Stine, OhioHealth Foundation Senior Advisor for Philanthropy. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth announced today that it has partnered with the Van Wert County Foundation to establish an endowment fund and will transfer more than $4.5 million to the Van Wert County Foundation.

These funds, along with two parcels of land were originally donated as charitable gifts to the Van Wert County Hospital Association and subsequently to OhioHealth, after OhioHealth acquired Van Wert as its 14th member hospital in December of 2022.

Former Van Wert Hospital Association Trustees and OhioHealth leadership immediately established a relationship with the Van Wert County Foundation to invest and safeguard the donated funds.

Since joining OhioHealth, leadership at Van Wert Hospital have been focused not only on delivering exceptional patient care, but also on the appropriate stewardship of gifts made to the hospital to ensure they are used for the local benefit of Van Wert Hospital patients.

“It’s important for our community of supporters to know that their past contributions will be used as they were always intended, to support the most pressing needs of the hospital,” said Joy Bischoff, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital President. “Income from the fund now managed by the Van Wert County Foundation will be distributed to the hospital annually and will be used to support patient services and upgrade facilities, programs, and equipment.”

“Throughout the hospital’s history, donors entrusted the Van Wert Hospital Association with resources designed to provide hospital services for the community. In partnership with OhioHealth, these donor funds have been transferred to a permanent endowment held at the Van Wert County Foundation,” said Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker. “The Foundation was designed to fulfill and support the work that others began. We are thrilled to ensure the resources generously donated by our community will forever stay in Van Wert County, guided by the wishes of the donors who originally gifted these funds.”

Going forward, donors may continue to contribute to the OhioHealth Endowment Fund at the Van Wert County Foundation or choose to give directly to OhioHealth Foundation’s Van Wert Hospital Greatest Needs Fund. As with each of its member hospitals, OhioHealth Foundation offers donors the option to direct their contribution to support their local hospital, or program of their choice.

“Dollars given in Van Wert will always only be used in Van Wert and we are grateful for the community’s past and future support,” said Bischoff.

