Texas Tenors returning to the NPAC

Submitted information

Our fall season is underway and we know fans have fallen for classical singing sensations The Texas Tenors. Returning to the Niswonger at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, the trio will surely delight as they sing both well-known favorites and captivating originals.

The Texas Tenors will celebrate their ongoing success on their 15th anniversary tour. In their 15 years together, The Texas Tenors have become the most successful music group and third highest selling artist in the history of America’s Got Talent! Since appearing on the series in 2009, JC, Marcus and John have performed over 2,000 concerts, recorded five studio albums, produced two PBS specials and have written two hit children’s books that have earned them impressive recognition including three Emmy Awards, the Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine’s No. 10 Classical Artist in the World. The tenors’ recent albums “Outside the Lines” “Rise” and “A Collection of Broadway and American Classics” all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Additionally, The Texas Tenors are filled with pride from their recent induction into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Texas Tenors, a fan favorite, will perform at the NPAC on Saturday, October 5. Photo submitted



“We are thrilled to welcome The Texas Tenors back to the Niswonger for their fifth performance,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director. “Their incredible talent and ability to connect with our audience make them a fan favorite and we’re excited to offer tickets starting at just $19. This is a wonderful opportunity to make lasting memories with a show that’s sure to sell out. Don’t miss out on an unforgettable evening.”

In the past, The Texas Tenors have sold out The Niswonger on each occasion they’ve visited. Come and celebrate 15 years with the boys and make some new and lasting memories at a concert experience you’ll never forget.

Here’s what fans are saying about the show:

“We loved it! I came because I love cowboys, but after the first couple songs, my husband said, ‘Wow, don’t let the hats fool ya, these boys can really sing!’ We loved it when they came into the audience. They are so funny. We didn’t expect that. Can’t wait til they come back.”

“If you love Yellowstone, you’ll love these guys. Oh, and they sing, too!”

“I’ve been to 520 Texas Tenors’ concerts, and there’s something new and different at every show!”

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Niswonger during box office hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Tuesday-Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.