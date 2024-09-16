Chamber has offer for new members

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce has announced a limited time offer for businesses looking to maximize their community involvement and networking opportunities.

Effective immediately, new businesses that join the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and pay their full membership fee for 2025 will receive the remainder of 2024 free of charge. This exclusive promotion allows new members to enjoy the benefits of Chamber membership for the rest of 2024 while securing their membership for the upcoming year. This is a unique opportunity to engage with local businesses, enhance visibility, and access valuable resources, all at an exceptional value.

“When we speak with businesses in the community they sometimes ask what we can do for them,” Chamber CEO/President Mark Verville said. “I tell them it’s different for each business, but it revolves around networking opportunities, advocacy and support, visibility and marketing, member discount programs, and community engagement. By joining the Chamber, your business is now part of a collective effort to enhance the quality of life in Van Wert, supporting local events, initiatives, and charitable organizations that make our community a better place to live and work.”

To learn more about the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce go to www.vanwertchamber.com, call the office at 419.238.4390, or email mark@vanwertchamber.com.