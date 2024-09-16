Donations sought…

On September 11, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team was dispatched to assist the Ohio City Fire Department at a house fire. CERT is working to raise support monetary donations for the family. Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT at 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please include Case No. 8965 in the memo. Donations may also be made online vanwertcountyfoundation.org. by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and including Case No. 8965 in the donation note. Bob Barnes photo