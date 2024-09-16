Gas prices falling locally, statewide

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s good news for the motoring public. Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 15.1 cents per gallon in the last week and have dropped substantially since mid-August, averaging $2.90 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 50.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 71.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.57 per gallon, the lowest level since January, 2022, over 900 days ago.

Self-serve regular at Brookside Marathon on W. Main St. was $2.94 Monday evening. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.47 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon. In Van Wert Monday evening, gas prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon at Murphy USA to $2.99 at Tyler’s Short Stop.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 per gallon today. The national average is down 26.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 70.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gasoline prices continue to crumble across nearly the entire nation, with average prices below $3 per gallon in 18 states, with some 65,000 stations selling below that psychological mark,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the change to winter gasoline happening today at most stations across the country, the outlook is bright for the national average to continue to make a run at falling to $2.99 per gallon for the first time since 2021.”



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

September 16, 2023: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

September 16, 2022: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 16, 2021: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 16, 2020: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 16, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

September 16, 2018: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 16, 2017: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

September 16, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 16, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

September 16, 2014: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)