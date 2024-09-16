Local FOP donations…

It’s been a busy time for FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Lodge 62. With the help of the community, the local lodge was able to donate a truckload of food to the food pantry at the First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. FOP Lodge 62 also donated $500 to the food pantry for the purchase of additional food items. Pictured above are FOP Lodge 62 members and food pantry staff. A smoker event wrapped up the recent food drive. It was held at Van Wert VFW Lodge 5803. During the event, FOP Lodge 62 donated $1000 to the Van Wert VFW Lodge to be used toward upgrading their freezers. Pictured below are FOP Lodge 62 members who are also military veterans. Both events were highly successful and FOP Lodge 62 thanked all those who donated and participated. Photos submitted