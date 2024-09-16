Prep volleyball, golf, tennis roundup

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Fort Recovery 1

FORT RECOVERY — No. 10 Crestview started the week with a “W” against Fort Recovery on Monday, as the Lady Knights were victorious 25-14, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16.

Kaci Gregory dominated at the service line, going 26-of-26 with eight aces. Emily Lichtle was 15-of-16 serving with six aces and Josie Kulwicki was 17-of-17 with a pair of aces. Lichtle had 44 assists, Adelyn Figley had 25 kills and Ellie Kline finished with a team-leading 22 digs. Josie Kulwicki had 13 digs, followed by Figley (13) and Gregory (11).

Crestview (8-2) will host Spencerville tonight.

Parkway 3 Lincolnview 0

ROCKFORD — No. 8 Parkway swept Lincolnview 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 on Monday.

Allie Miller had 20 digs, followed by Makynlee Dickinson (12), Ashlyn Price (11) and Lauren Anspach (10). Price and Dickinson had 12 and 11 assists respectively, and Emma Bowersock finished with eight kills.

The Lancers (7-4) will return to action tonight at Lima Central Catholic.

Wayne Trace 3 Van Wert 0

Wayne Trace posted a 25-6, 25-17, 25-10 victory over Van Wert at Van Wert High School on Monday.

Wayne Trace will host Hicksville tonight and Van Wert will travel to St. Marys Memorial on Thursday.

Golf

Van Wert falls on tiebreaker

In a match that had WBL regular season title implications, Van Wert and St. Marys Memorial tied 155-155 at Willow Bend on Monday, but the Roughriders won one by stroke on the fifth man tiebreaker.

St. Marys Memorial and Ottawa-Glandorf sit atop the WBL standings at 8-1, while Van Wert fell to 7-2 and into a third place tie with Shawnee.

Keaton Foster led the Cougars with a 37, followed by Sam Houg (38), Griff McCracken (39), Trevor Halker (41) and Brock Stoller (44)

The WBL tournament will be held at Willow Bend this Thursday to determine the overall team champion.

Lincolnview 168 Marion Local 176 Hicksville 198

At Hickory Sticks, Lincolnview defeated Marion Local and Hicksville on Monday.

Bosten Bailey led the Lancers with a 40, followed by Chayse Overholt (41), Holden Price (43) and Lucas Grubb (44). Marion Local’s Grant Kremer was the match medalist with a 39.

Crestview 164 Allen East 172 Lima Central Catholic 183 Spencerville 339

LIMA — Crestview’s Mathew Dealey earned match medalist honors with a 35 and the Knights defeated Allen East, Lima Central Catholic and Spencerville on Monday.

Evan Hart shot a 40 for the Knights, followed by Ayden Hyitt and Keenan Smith (45).

Tennis

Van Wert 4 St. Marys Memorial 1

ST. MARYS — Mandy Burenga, Sophie Gearhart and Lauren Gearhart each posted singles wins, as the did the doubles team of Leia Hoersten and Brooke Young and Van Wert defeated St. Marys Memorial 4-1 on Monday.

Van Wert will host Bluffton today.