Terry J. Webster

Terry J. Webster, 68, of Ohio City, passed away on Friday September 13, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Terry was born on September 24, 1955, in Van Wert, and raised by his parents, Richard and Vera (Taylor) Webster. On February 5, 1983, Terry married the love of his life, Leslie Wisener.

A 1973 graduate of Wayne Trace High School, Terry went on to attend Wright State College. Terry devoted much of his life as a tool and die maker working with companies like Kennedy Manufacturing, Benteler Automotive, and Huffy Bicycle. He also shared his knowledge by teaching at Vantage Career Center for a time, leaving a lasting impact on his students. Known for his passion for collecting, Terry was an avid arrowhead collector and hunter. He also had a keen eye for antiques, often purchasing unique items at auctions to resell on eBay. His love for auctions led him to work with Bee Gee Realty & Auction Company. A true enthusiast, Terry collected a wide array of items throughout his life, always finding joy in the hunt for new treasures.

He is survived by his wife, Leslie Webster of Ohio City; children, Niki (Lonnie) Whitlock of Fort Wayne, Charity Storey of Van Wert, Joel (Kendall) Webster of Fort Wayne, Shawna (Tim) Hogle of Tipp City, Trevor (Whitney) Webster of Van Wert, and Devin (Samantha) Webster Lexington, South Carolina; brothers, Richard (Myra) Cramer of Van Wert, John (Denise) Cramer of Middle Point, and Bob (Darleen) Cramer of Celina; sisters, Sharon Connolly of Florida and Debe (Chuck) Brouillard of Van Wert; many grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews as well as his furry friends.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Cramer.

Services will be observed privately by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

To share in Terry’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.