Hit-skip crash leads to charges, arrest

A Decatur, Indiana man was jailed on several charges after a hit-skip crash in Van Wert on Monday.

Tyler Harrell, 30, is facing charges of OVI, failure to stop after an accident and assurred clear distance. He was also arrested on a felony warrant out of Adams County, Indiana.

According to a report from the Van Wert Police Department, the incident began shortly after 10 a.m., when Harrell allegedly rear-ended a car at the intersection of Ervin Rd. and Washington St., then drove around the other vehicle and travel east on E. Ervin Rd. at a high rate of speed. Witnesses were able to give officers a description of Harrell and his car, a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo that was later found at a home in the 200 block of Spencer Drive, with fluids still leaking from the vehicle. It was noted the car had heavy front end damage and the front window was shattered.

Officers made contact with the resident of the home, who said her grandson drove the car and was in the house. After making contact with Harrell, it was discovered he was suffering from an apparent drug overdose, leading officers to administer Narcan and call EMS. He became alert and admitted to driving the car and using Fentanyl prior to driving, but say he didn’t remember the accident and was unaware of how he arrived at his grandmother’s home.

He was placed under arrest and was taken by EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for medical clearance. Later in the investigation, officers spoke with Harrell’s girlfriend, who said she was afraid for her safety and got out of the car before the accident. She also told police she wanted to drive because of his condition.

Harrell was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, pending a court hearing.