Laing receives high honor from ODA

Submitted information

Dr. Kevin Laing of Van Wert has been involved at all levels of organized dentistry throughout his career. For his efforts, he received the 2024 Ohio Dental Association Joseph P. Crowley Distinguished Dentist Award on Friday, September 13, at the Callahan Celebration of Excellence, held in conjunction with the 158th ODA Annual Session.

Laing comes from a long line of dentists, which inspired him to become a dentist.

Dr. Kevin Laing

“I am a legacy dentist,” he said. “My grandfather graduated from Loyola Dental School in 1931, my father followed in 1957, and I graduated from the same school in 1980. We three all practiced dentistry in Van Wert. I also had an uncle who was a Loyola grad and practiced in Montana. So after toying with various career choices, ranging from medicine to funeral directing, I settled into the amazing profession of dentistry – where I belonged all along.”

After receiving his DDS from Loyola in 1980, he went into practice with his dad for several years before continuing in solo practice. He retired in 2021 after practicing for 41 years. His son Robert is an OSU dental school grad and has assumed the mantle to continue the practice. His son Michael also continues the dental legacy as a hygienist and practices in Columbus.

Laing served as a delegate to the ODA House of Delegates the ADA House of Delegates and has served in leadership roles at all three levels of organized dentistry.

With the American Dental Association, he has served as chair of the Council on Membership Services and served as chair of the ADA Council on Annual Session during the 2011 meeting in Las Vegas, along with serving on several other councils, committees and task forces.

Laing has also served as secretary and president of the Ohio Dental Association. He has also served on many councils and committees with the ODA as well as the ODA Foundation Board and the Callahan Commission. With the Northwest Ohio Dental Society, he has also served in many roles including as president and program chair.

Laing is a member of the International College of Dentists, received the 2021 Pierre Fauchard Distinguished Dentist Award, and chaired the Ohio Section of the American College of Dentists.

Laing is also very involved in his community, including with the Elks, the Shriners, the Masonic Temple, his county planning committee and his Parish Church.

The Joseph P. Crowley Distinguished Dentist Award is the ODA’s most prestigious award. It is given to a leader in the profession committed to the advancement of dentistry who is dedicated and committed to organized dentistry at the local, state and national level.