Lancers win!

Lincolnview celebrates after defeating Lima Central Catholic 4-0 in NWC soccer action on Monday. A goal by Jakeb Frysinger from 25-feet out gave the Lancers a 1-0 halftime lead, then Lincolnview added three more goals in the second half – headers by Conlan Hatfield and Brayson Davis, and an 18-footer by Caleb Buehrer. The Lancers (2-6-2) will travel to Continental today. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson