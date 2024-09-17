The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2024

Littering with lettuce…

Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area of U.S 224 in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, after receiving a report of a semi-truck that was stopped along the roadway with a subject throwing boxes into the ditch. The vehicle was later located and stopped. The driver, a 28-year-old male from California was issued a citation for littering. The driver returned to the scene to retrieve 64 boxes of lettuce. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photo

POSTED: 09/17/24 at 8:17 am. FILED UNDER: News