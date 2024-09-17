Littering with lettuce…

Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area of U.S 224 in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, after receiving a report of a semi-truck that was stopped along the roadway with a subject throwing boxes into the ditch. The vehicle was later located and stopped. The driver, a 28-year-old male from California was issued a citation for littering. The driver returned to the scene to retrieve 64 boxes of lettuce. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photo