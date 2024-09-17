OSHP troopers dispatched to Springfield

VW independent staff/submitted information

SPRINGFIELD — Following a series of bomb threats made to schools within the Springfield City School District, Governor Mike DeWine has authorized a contingent of troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Mobile Field Force to provide added security at each of the district’s 18 school buildings. Springfield is approximately one hour and 45 minutes from Van Wert County.

“Many of these threats are coming in from overseas, made by those who want to fuel the current discord surrounding Springfield. We cannot let the bad guys win,” DeWine said. “We must take every threat seriously, but children deserve to be in school, and parents deserve to know that their kids are safe. The added security will help ease some of the fears caused by these hoaxes.”

The enhanced presence of law enforcement officers began on Tuesday and will continue for the foreseeable future, 36 troopers will be stationed throughout the Springfield City School District. Troopers will sweep each building for threats before students and faculty arrive and will stay on-site to provide security throughout the school day and during dismissal.

“None of the threats that have come in to Springfield to date have been legitimate,” DeWine said. “We’re doing this purely as a precaution to prevent further disruption within the Springfield City School District.”

Governor DeWine also directed Ohio Homeland Security to begin conducting vulnerability assessments on critical infrastructure in Springfield and to provide various tower cameras for use by the Springfield Police Department to enhance situational awareness. The Ohio Department of Public Safety has also arranged for bomb detection dogs to be stationed in Springfield each day.

Due to the recent influx of Haitian migrants to Springfield, Governor DeWine last week dedicated $2.5 million toward expanding primary healthcare access in Springfield and directed the Ohio State Highway Patrol to support the local police with traffic enforcement.