Prep roundup: tennis, golf, soccer

VW independent sports

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Bluffton 1

For the second time in as many days, Van Wert enjoyed a 4-1 victory, this time over Bluffton on Tuesday.

Mandy Burenga (6-2, 6-0 over Rory Youngpeter), Sophie Gearhart (6-0, 6-1 over Ava McCamery) and Lauren Gearhart (6-1, 6-2 over Willow Angel) each posted singles wins. The second doubles team of Leia Hoersten and Brooke Young defeated Madison Omlerand Kate Klinger 6-0, 7-5. Bluffton’s first doubles team of Brooklyn Moser and Hannah Nieman topped Van Wert’s Lilie Mull and Madilynn Thompson 6-0, 6-1.

The Cougars will face Bryan next Tuesday.

Golf

Parkway 227 Lincolnview 232

Parkway defeated Lincolnview by five strokes, 227-232, in girls golf action at Willow Bend on Tuesday.

Parkway’s Shay Boroff was the match medalist with a score of 47. She was followed by Alex Carpenter (56), Morgan Louth (59) and Amanda Barrett (65). Lincolnview’s Lindsey Hatcher (52) and Avery Zielke (59) each carded career best scores. They were followed by Eme Renner (59) and Grace Custer (62).

Soccer

St. Marys Memorial 14 Van Wert 0

ST. MARYS — The Lady Cougars fell to the Roughriders 14-0 in Western Buckeye League action on Tuesday.

Van Wert will host Bath on Thursday.