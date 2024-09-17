Preview: 1-3 Van Wert at 4-0 Wapak

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It’s fair to say the biggest challenge of the season awaits the Van Wert Cougars this Friday night.

Van Wert (1-3) will face state-ranked Wapakoneta (4-0, No. 7 Division III) at Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field at Harmon Stadium. After a season-opening win, the Cougars have lost three straight, including a 41-14 decision to Defiance on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Redskins have basically steamrolled their way to an undefeated start by winning each of their four games by at least two touchdowns. One of those victories was a 28-14 win over rival St. Marys Memorial last Friday night.

“The first thing that stands out is the athletes they have, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “They have very good receivers and backs that allow them to be very diverse on offense. Their offensive line moves well and does a good job sustaining blocks, while their defensive line showed a great ability to get off blocks against St. Marys.”

Aaron Reichert (30), Case Stegaman (2) and the rest of the Van Wert defense will need to be ready for a potent Wapakoneta offense. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Entering Friday’s game, Wapakoneta is averaging 37 points per game and the Redskins have displayed a balanced offense. Quarterback Caleb Moyer has completed 43-of-62 passes (69 percent) for 693 yards and eight touchdowns. He has yet to be intercepted and the Redskins have yet to commit a turnover this season. Wide receiver Kaden Page, who has attracted collegiate interest from MAC schools, has caught 20 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns, while Grant Stauffer has 168 yards and two scores on just five receptions. Tight end Grant Houser, who has committed to play at the University of Louisville, has eight receptions for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jarrett Mullen, a 5-7, 165 pound junior, leads the team in rushing yards with 292 on 37 carries and four touchdowns, while Moyer has 188 yards and six touchdowns on 41 carries.

“Credit our players for finding a way to be successful the first four weeks of the season,” Wapakoneta head coach Travis Moyer said. “We have competed at a high level and continue to improve each week.”

While Van Wert has struggled against a tough schedule since the opener, there have been some bright spots for the Cougars.

Keaten Welch has emerged as a reliable target, catching 29 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. He’s also a capable ball carrier, with 45 yards on 14 carries.

“Keaten is football smart, so he understands many positions and is savvy on the football field,” Recker said. “He gives us the ability to throw quick and intermediate routes, while being able to utilize him in the run game with motions. It takes a special athlete to do all the things he is doing on the football field and he is exactly that.”

Quarterback Briston Wise is on his way to over 1,000 yards rushing and passing. He has 92 carries for 579 yards and seven touchdowns and has completed 78-of-115 passes with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

“Offensively, Van Wert is very explosive and can score from anywhere on the field,” Moyer said. “They have a dual threat quarterback that can hurt you with his arm and his legs. They have the ability to stretch you vertically and horizontally with their play concepts.”

Linebacker Aaron Reichert has delivered some bruising hits this season and enters Friday’s game with 18 tackles.

“Aaron has great instincts at the linebacker position,” Recker stated. “He understands the game plan along with great knowledge of opposing offenses which allows him to play fast. Not only does he play fast on the field, but he brings an energy, attitude, and excitement to our team that needs to be replicated.”

Recker also noted that so far, the Cougars haven’t had many injuries.

The Redskins have won two straight against Van Wert, 41-13 last year and 20-19 on a blocked punt “scoop-and-score” in the waning seconds of the 2022 game.

Friday’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.