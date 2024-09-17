Random Thoughts: rankings, football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around MAC volleyball, Wapakoneta, Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Carolina’s Bryce Young, and the NFL.

Mighty MAC

This is impressive – 60 percent of the Midwest Conference is ranked in this week’s Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Not only that, all six teams are ranked in the top 10.

In Division VI, Coldwater, Marion Local, St. Henry and New Bremen are ranked 1-2-3-4, and Parkway is ranked No. 8. In Division VII, New Knoxville is No. 9. Three new divisions allows for more teams to be ranked.

Two NWC teams are ranked in this week’s poll. Bluffton is No. 7 in Division V and Crestview is No. 10 in Division VI.

Wapak

When you think of Wapakoneta football, you think of a team running the football the majority of time. Well, at least that’s what I think.

The Redskins are much more balanced these days and why not? Coach Travis Moyer and his starting quarterback (and son) have a pair of Division I caliber athletes to catch the ball.

Tight end Grant Houser has committed to play football at the University of Louisville and wide receiver Kaden Page has received offers from a handful of MAC schools. The Redskins would have had a third Division I prospect at wide receiver, but Grant Jolly opted not to play this season. He’s a baseball standout who is committed to North Carolina State.

Check Wednesday’s Sports page for a preview of this Friday’s Van Wert at Wapakoneta game.

Peacock

It was announced on Monday that Ohio State’s September 28 game will be a night game (7:30 p.m.) at Michigan State will be on Peacock, making it a streaming only game.

If you don’t have Peacock, are you planning on getting it specifically for this game, will you make other arrangements to watch?

I’m also wondering – what’s you’re preference – 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m. or prime time games?

Young

I can’t tell you if Carolina’s Bryce Young is/will be a good NFL quarterback. To say he’s struggled since being drafted No. 1 overall last year would be a huge understatement.

It does make you wonder what would have happened if he was drafted by a non-dysfunctional organization. It also makes you wonder what would have happened to CJ Stroud were he drafted by the Panthers. Something tells me he’d struggle there, though perhaps not as mightily as Young.

Just remember – bad franchises destroy good quarterbacks.

NFL

Am I the only one who’s noticed that most NFL games each week seem to go down to the wire, especially the Sunday and Monday night games?

It’s like you just know that a team can be down 14 with six minutes left, yet they’ll come back and make things very interesting in the remaining time, even though they’ve struggled all game and the other team has looked like world beaters?

It feels like it’s getting to the point where the NFL is getting to be like the NBA – all you need to watch is the final two minutes.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.