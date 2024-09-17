Vantage Career Center hosting first ever 5K/fun run

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center has announced its inaugural Vantage 5K event, calling it a fun and engaging race designed to bring the community together while supporting students. It’s scheduled for Sunday, October 20, at the Van Wert campus, 818 N. Franklin St.

This year, the Vantage 5K is designed to raise funds to help empower students by providing financial assistance towards various student activities. Participation in this event directly contributes to enhancing student experiences while on their path to success at Vantage Career Center.

Race schedule:

1:30 p.m.: Fun Run — An opportunity for families, children and anyone wanting to join the fun in a light-hearted, non-competitive environment.

2 p.m.: 5K Race — Challenge yourself, compete with peers, or just enjoy the scenic run.

4 p.m.: Awards ceremony — Recognition of the top male and female finishers in each age group. Age groups for awards: 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over.

All 5K participants will receive a t-shirt, and male and female runners in each age group will receive overall awards.

The cost is $25 per participant, and each registered participant will receive a race-day T-shirt, snack, and beverage. Race-day registrations do not guarantee a T-shirt, so register early to secure yours. To register, click here.

Parking will be available in the North Lot at Vantage Career Center

In the event of severe weather or unforeseen circumstances, the Vantage 5K reserves the right to cancel the event for safety reasons. Registered participants will be notified of any changes. Unfortunately, no refunds will be provided for cancelations, but your registration fee will still go toward supporting the scholarship fund.

For more information or to sign up, visit the Vantage Career Center website.