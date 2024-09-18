2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 5

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Is it just me or is this season flying by? How is it possible this is Week No. 5, the halfway point of the regular season? The first four weeks seem like a blur. Some teams are on their way to attaining goals they set before the season while others have been forced to readjust some of those goals.

Last week was the holy grail. After back-to-back subpar weeks, I managed to go 19-0. That takes my overall record to 74-24, or 75.5 percent. By now, you know the goal is to pick at least 80 percent of games correctly so there’s still a lot of work to be done. Having said that, on to this week’s picks.

Games of the Week

Coldwater (4-0) at Minster (4-0)

Division VI No. 2 Coldwater at Division VII No. 2 Minster. Wow. Looking down the line, I won’t be shocked if this is one of those years when the MAC has three state champions in three different divisions. But back to the more immediate future – there won’t be an empty seat in the stadium and while I usually don’t pick against the home team in a MAC game like this, I’m going to go with the Cavaliers in this one, although it should be a tough one. I’m guessing it’ll be a lower scoring game with a touchdown or less being the difference.

The pick: Coldwater

Defiance (2-2) at Shawnee (2-2)

After an 0-2 start, Defiance has won two straight and after a 2-0 start, Shawnee has dropped two straight. At first glance, Defiance seems like the favorite but this feels like it could be a trap game at Shawnee. Despite two straight losses, the Indians are a much improved team and it’s accurate to say the Bulldogs are finding their stride. I’m trying not to overthink this one, so I’m going to stick with original thought, which is the Bulldogs should leave with a win.

The pick: Defiance

New Bremen (3-1) at Marion Local (4-0)

No. 5 New Bremen is coming off an 18-17 loss to Versailles, a team ranked No. 3 in Division V in this week’s statewide poll. No. 1 Marion Local has won 52 straight has outscored its first four opponents 207-15. Yes, the Flyers are going to lose a game at some point, but it won’t be this Friday night. Make it 53 straight victories, just four away from tying the record and five from breaking it.

The pick: Marion Local

Allen East (2-2) at Crestview (2-2)

This one might be the toughest one to pick. Why? There are so many unknowns. Who is going to line up at quarterback for the Knights? Who’s going to line up at quarterback for the Mustangs? Could running back Braxton Leeth be ready to suit up again for Crestview? If both teams were at full strength it would be a good game. I still think it’ll be a good game. Allen East opened the season 2-0 but has lost two straight. Crestview has gone W-L-W-L, which, if that pattern continues, would indicate a win is in order. I’ve stalled long enough, time to make a decision. I’m going with the Mustangs but I won’t be surprised if the Knights pull out the win.

The pick: Allen East

Van Wert (1-3) at Wapakoneta (4-0)

These two teams have provided a couple of entertaining games. Two years ago, the Redskins blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the closing seconds for a 20-19 win. In 2021, Van Wert won a 55-45 shootout at Eggerss Stadium. Unfortunately for the Cougars, they’re running into one of the best teams in all of Division III. In addition to that, Wapakoneta has won 17 straight Western Buckeye League games at home. Yes, anything can happen in high school football but the correct pick here is the Redskins.

The pick: Wapakoneta

Best of the Rest

GMC

Fairview at Tinora: Fairview

Hicksville at Antwerp: Antwerp

Paulding at Ayersville: Paulding

MAC

Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery: Delphos St. John’s

St. Henry at Anna: Anna

Versailles at Parkway: Versailles

NWC

Delphos Jefferson at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

Lima Central Catholic at Fort Loramie: Lima Central Catholic

Spencerville at Bluffton: Bluffton

WBL

Bath at Elida: Bath

Celina at Kenton: Celina

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial

TCL

Toledo Bowsher at Lima Sr.: Lima Sr.