Girls golf: Lancers fall to St. Henry

VW independent sports

In girls golf at Willow Bend on Wednseday, St. Henry defeated Lincolnview 204-233.

Eme Renner led Lincolnview with a 54, followed by Lindsey Hatcher (57), Grace Custer (58) and Ellie Mueller (64). St. Henry’s Grace Beyke was the match medalist with a 50.