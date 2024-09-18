Historical Society sets fall programs

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Historical Society is in full fall mode.

The first fall program will be begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 22, the first day of fall, 2024, in the Annex. Dan Joyce, drone instructor at Vantage Career Center will be talking about the history, training, and uses of drones. Weather permitting he will demonstrate a few of his drones. He is planning on demonstrating his new thermal imaging drone.

Two other upcoming events include VWCHS’s BBQ chicken fundraiser on Saturday, October 12. Tickets will be available during the drone presentation or from any trustee.

Between 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday October 20, stop by to help celebrate Isaac Van Wart’s birthday and enjoy a free drink and birthday treats.